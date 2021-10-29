GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) Receives $89.08 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.15.
GXO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GXO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company.
GXO stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,611. GXO Logistics has a 52 week low of $48.38 and a 52 week high of $91.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $531,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $260,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $870,000. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $5,720,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,129,000.
GXO Logistics Company Profile
GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.
