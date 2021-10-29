GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) Receives $89.08 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.15.

GXO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GXO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company.

GXO stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,611. GXO Logistics has a 52 week low of $48.38 and a 52 week high of $91.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that GXO Logistics will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $531,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $260,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $870,000. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $5,720,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,129,000.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

