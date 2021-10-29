Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Raises Dividend to $3.10 Per Share

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) declared a None dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 3.10 per share by the asset manager on Friday, November 19th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous None dividend of $2.20.

Moelis & Company has decreased its dividend payment by 5.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Moelis & Company has a dividend payout ratio of 50.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Moelis & Company to earn $3.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.8%.

Shares of NYSE MC traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.57. 3,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,877. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.86 and a fifty-two week high of $76.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.06.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.41. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 78.25%. The firm had revenue of $490.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moelis & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

