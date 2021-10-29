Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.17 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $836.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $739.30 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STC. Zacks Investment Research cut Stewart Information Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

NYSE:STC traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.82. 24 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,650. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.07. Stewart Information Services has a 52 week low of $40.95 and a 52 week high of $73.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.85. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Stewart Information Services will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Stewart Information Services stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,853 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.57% of Stewart Information Services worth $8,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.