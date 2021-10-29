Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Receives $309.35 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $309.35.

Several research analysts have weighed in on W shares. Cowen cut their price target on Wayfair from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $330.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Wayfair in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.62, for a total transaction of $986,007.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.06, for a total transaction of $174,525.26. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,313,116.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,814 shares of company stock worth $3,901,566 in the last 90 days. 27.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,717,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Wayfair by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 133,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,977,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wayfair by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in Wayfair by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 23,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,127,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W stock traded down $4.17 on Tuesday, reaching $246.34. The company had a trading volume of 7,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,570. Wayfair has a 1 year low of $221.09 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $271.91 and its 200 day moving average is $292.31. The company has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.19, a PEG ratio of 76.26 and a beta of 3.07.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $1.52. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

