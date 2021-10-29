Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of Spirent Communications stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.85. The stock had a trading volume of 245 shares, compared to its average volume of 992. Spirent Communications has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.81 and its 200 day moving average is $14.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.083 dividend. This is a positive change from Spirent Communications’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Spirent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

About Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications Plc engages in the development of communication technologies. It operates through the following segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment consists of the cloud and IP, application security and positioning lines of business.

