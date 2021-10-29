Brokerages Set Tritax Big Box REIT Plc (LON:BBOX) Price Target at GBX 230.83

Tritax Big Box REIT Plc (LON:BBOX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 230.83 ($3.02).

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

LON BBOX traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 226.40 ($2.96). 4,094,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,520,334. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 226.73 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 207.77. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 152.60 ($1.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 288 ($3.76). The company has a market cap of £3.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Tritax Big Box REIT’s payout ratio is presently 0.15%.

Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

