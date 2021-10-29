Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Receives $51.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.67.

HALO has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,623. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.44 and its 200 day moving average is $42.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 1.43. Halozyme Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $27.21 and a twelve month high of $56.40. The company has a current ratio of 8.75, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $136.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.08 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 55.45% and a return on equity of 230.77%. The company’s revenue was up 147.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $2,119,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,883,840.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 29,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $1,175,938.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,450 shares of company stock worth $8,790,289 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $52,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.8% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 377.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

