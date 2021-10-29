Short Interest in Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNT) Decreases By 96.4%

Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decline of 96.4% from the September 30th total of 259,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tailwind Two Acquisition stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Tailwind Two Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period. 43.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TWNT traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.04. 170,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,332. Tailwind Two Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $10.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.71.

Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

