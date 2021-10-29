Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Shares Gap Down to $20.83

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.83, but opened at $20.10. Eventbrite shares last traded at $19.87, with a volume of 4,859 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 38.62% and a negative net margin of 119.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 5,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $92,559.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 23,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Eventbrite during the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Eventbrite by 56.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 116,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 41,984 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Eventbrite during the second quarter worth approximately $7,766,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Eventbrite by 625.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 314,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 271,025 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eventbrite (NYSE:EB)

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.