NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Stock Price Up 7% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) rose 7% during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $16.10 and last traded at $16.05. Approximately 1,699 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 330,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $149.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NXGN. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.71.

In other news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $145,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,348.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 18.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2,393.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 214.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 175.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares during the period. 74.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:NXGN)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

