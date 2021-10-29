Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Short Interest Down 98.5% in October

Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decline of 98.5% from the September 30th total of 546,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 206,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ADMLF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.12. 16,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,774. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.15 and its 200 day moving average is $2.01. Adriatic Metals has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $2.50.

Get Adriatic Metals alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adriatic Metals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development business in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The company explores for zinc, lead, barite, gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Vares Silver Project located in the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Adriatic Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adriatic Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.