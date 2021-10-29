Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) rose 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.45 and last traded at $5.45. Approximately 71,498 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 185,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lynas Rare Earths from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -271.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 8.24.

Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. engages in the production of rare earth minerals. It focuses on the exploration, development, mining, and processing of rare earth deposits. The company was founded by Nicholas Anthony Curtis on May 25, 1983 and is headquartered in Kuantan, Malaysia.

