Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) Trading Down 1.1%

Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL)’s share price was down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.90 and last traded at $24.90. Approximately 1,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 1,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.18.

The company has a market capitalization of $93.77 million, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.36 and its 200-day moving average is $25.13.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from Harleysville Financial’s previous dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%.

Harleysville Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services through Harleysville Savings Bank. Its services include online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, kasasa 360, moneyisland, debit cars, tuition reward, and more services.

