Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Hits New 1-Year High at $57.75

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $57.75 and last traded at $57.75, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.75.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Samsung Electronics in a report on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.28 and a 200-day moving average of $44.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 3.89.

Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $56.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.13 billion. Equities analysts expect that Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Samsung Electronics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SSNLF)

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and selling of electronics and computer peripherals. The company operates through following business divisions: Consumer Electronics, Information Technology & Mobile Communications and Device Solutions. The Consumer Electronics business division provides cable television, monitor, printer, air-conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and medical devices.

