PCI-PAL (LON:PCIP) Stock Price Down 0.5%

PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP)’s share price fell 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 63.55 ($0.83) and last traded at GBX 65 ($0.85). 46,971 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 97,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 65.35 ($0.85).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £41.96 million and a PE ratio of -9.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 81.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 90.99.

PCI-PAL Company Profile (LON:PCIP)

PCI-PAL PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides payment card industry (PCI) compliance solutions and telephony services primarily in the United Kingdom, European Union, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers data secure payment card authorizations for call center operations; and Agent Assist, a PCI compliant solution to enhance contact center customer experience.

