BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $71.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $71.00 and last traded at $71.00, with a volume of 57850 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.42.
A number of equities analysts have commented on BMRN shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.39.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.08 and a 200 day moving average of $78.98.
In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $201,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $34,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 142.7% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.
About BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)
BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.
