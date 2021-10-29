BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $71.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $71.00 and last traded at $71.00, with a volume of 57850 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.42.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BMRN shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.39.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.08 and a 200 day moving average of $78.98.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $408.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.29 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 43.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $201,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $34,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 142.7% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.