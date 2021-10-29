Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th.

Vistra has a dividend payout ratio of -50.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Vistra to earn $2.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.3%.

Get Vistra alerts:

Shares of Vistra stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,062,733. Vistra has a 52-week low of $15.47 and a 52-week high of $24.20. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). Vistra had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vistra will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.