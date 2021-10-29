Stornoway Diamond Co. (OTCMKTS:SWYDF) Short Interest Update

Stornoway Diamond Co. (OTCMKTS:SWYDF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 99.8% from the September 30th total of 3,944,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 286,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SWYDF opened at $0.00 on Friday. Stornoway Diamond has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10.

Get Stornoway Diamond alerts:

About Stornoway Diamond

Stornoway Diamond Corp. is a diamond exploration and development company. It engages in diamond mining, acquisition and exploration of diamond properties. The firm also holds interest in Renard Diamond, Qilalugaq, Timiskaming, Aviat, Hammer,Grassroots and Pikoo projects. The company was founded by Donald Bruce McLeod, Eira Margaret Thomas, and Catherine E.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Stornoway Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stornoway Diamond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.