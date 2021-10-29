Brokerages Expect Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) to Post -$0.86 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) will announce ($0.86) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.78) and the lowest is ($0.96). Editas Medicine posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 816.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full year earnings of ($3.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.14) to ($3.30). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($3.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.13) to ($3.17). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Editas Medicine.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 31.96% and a negative net margin of 205.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share.

EDIT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Evercore ISI raised Editas Medicine from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Financial raised shares of Editas Medicine to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.88.

NASDAQ EDIT opened at $38.02 on Tuesday. Editas Medicine has a 12-month low of $27.12 and a 12-month high of $99.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.90 and its 200-day moving average is $45.39.

In other Editas Medicine news, CEO James C. Mullen sold 13,805 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $525,004.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the second quarter worth about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 55.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 41,666.7% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 75.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Editas Medicine (EDIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.