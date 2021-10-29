Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK) Short Interest Update

Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.1% from the September 30th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLOK opened at $0.16 on Friday. Cipherloc has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.22.

Cipherloc Company Profile

Cipherloc Corp. engages in the provision of data security solutions. Its product portfolio includes CipherLoc EDGE, ENTERPRISE, GATEWAY and SHIELD. The company was founded by Michael W. DeLaGarza on June 22, 1953 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

