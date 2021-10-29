Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK) Short Interest Update

Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.1% from the September 30th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CLOK opened at $0.16 on Friday. Cipherloc has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.22.
Cipherloc Company Profile
