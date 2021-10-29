GameCredits Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. One GameCredits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular exchanges. GameCredits has a total market cap of $24.68 million and $454,396.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GameCredits has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.28 or 0.00311492 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005069 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000410 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000082 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GameCredits is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,181,513 coins. GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

GameCredits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

