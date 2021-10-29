Brokerages Set Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) PT at $100.20

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.20.

Several brokerages recently commented on GVDNY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Givaudan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $95.03 price objective on Givaudan and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $96.89 price objective on Givaudan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Get Givaudan alerts:

Shares of GVDNY stock opened at $96.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.73 billion, a PE ratio of 53.83 and a beta of 0.52. Givaudan has a one year low of $73.05 and a one year high of $102.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.96.

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the Fragrances and Flavours segments. The Fragrances segment produces and sells fragrances into business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and, Fragrance and Active Cosmetic Ingredients.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.