Putnam Investments LLC Buys New Position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNG)

Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,367,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,626,000. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 2.76% of Soaring Eagle Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $120,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. 41.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition stock opened at $14.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.68. Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $11.50.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

