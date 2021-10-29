Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 12.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 396,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,817 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Aflac were worth $21,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Aflac by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,236,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,534,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524,018 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 23.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,078,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,836 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 16.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,004,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,100 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Aflac during the second quarter valued at $73,106,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Aflac by 187.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,970,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,483 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Aflac news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $1,983,041.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $114,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,473 shares in the company, valued at $657,402.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,978 shares of company stock worth $2,108,556 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of AFL opened at $55.36 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.37 and a twelve month high of $57.66. The company has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.62.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

