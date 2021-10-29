Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Buys New Holdings in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 600,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,922,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 1.19% of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Polygon Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,431,000. Finally, Arosa Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,626,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DCRN opened at $9.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.88. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

