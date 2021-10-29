Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 9,281 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,154 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,281 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $17,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.6% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.4% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.5% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHI opened at $89.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 6.03. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.32 and a fifty-two week high of $106.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.56 and its 200 day moving average is $92.31. The stock has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64.

A number of research firms have commented on DHI. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.06.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

