Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) a €115.00 Price Target

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) received a €115.00 ($135.29) price target from equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 38.52% from the company’s current price.

RHM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Nord/LB set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($157.65) price target on Rheinmetall in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €113.27 ($133.26).

Shares of ETR RHM traded down €0.92 ($1.08) on Friday, reaching €83.02 ($97.67). 327,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,244. Rheinmetall has a fifty-two week low of €61.08 ($71.86) and a fifty-two week high of €93.80 ($110.35). The company has a 50 day moving average of €82.36 and a 200 day moving average of €83.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion and a PE ratio of 16.89.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

