Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €116.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been given a €116.00 ($136.47) target price by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.34% from the company’s current price.

DAI has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €93.79 ($110.34).

Daimler stock traded up €0.27 ($0.32) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €83.85 ($98.65). The stock had a trading volume of 1,973,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. The stock has a market cap of $89.70 billion and a PE ratio of 6.68. Daimler has a 52 week low of €43.12 ($50.73) and a 52 week high of €84.10 ($98.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €73.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of €74.83.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

