Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) is Great Point Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Great Point Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 817,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,040 shares during the period. Rocket Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 7.6% of Great Point Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Great Point Partners LLC owned 1.28% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $36,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RCKT. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2,708.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 308.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RCKT. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.38.

RCKT stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.97. 1,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,076. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.87 and a 1 year high of $67.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 16.92 and a quick ratio of 16.92.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.