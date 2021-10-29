Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY)’s stock price dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.81 and last traded at $14.81. Approximately 593,501 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 2,553,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.50.

Luckin Coffee Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LKNCY)

Luckin Coffee, Inc manufactures coffee and operates coffee retail stores. The firm’s new retail model is built upon mobile apps and store network. The Mobile Apps: Mobile apps cover the entire customer purchase process. The Store Network: Its pick-up stores have limited seating and are typically located in areas with high demand for coffee, such as office buildings, commercial areas and university campuses.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Luckin Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luckin Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.