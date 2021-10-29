Short Interest in Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Decreases By 93.7%

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 93.7% from the September 30th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 251,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murata Manufacturing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

OTCMKTS MRAAY traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $18.89. 257,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,098. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Murata Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.59.

Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Murata Manufacturing had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion.

Murata Manufacturing Company Profile

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in research, production and sale of electronic devices made from fine ceramics. It operates through the following segments: Components, Modules, and Others. The Components division offers multilayer ceramic capacitors, SAW (Surface Acoustic Wave) filters, ceramic resonators, piezoelectric sensors, ceramic filters, piezoelectric buzzers, short-range wireless communication modules, Bluetooth modules and others.

