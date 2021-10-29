Deutsche Post (ETR:DPW) Trading Up 2.5%

Deutsche Post AG (ETR:DPW) shares were up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €54.84 ($64.52) and last traded at €54.54 ($64.16). Approximately 3,034,126 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €53.20 ($62.59).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.65. The stock has a market cap of $66.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €57.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of €55.27.

About Deutsche Post (ETR:DPW)

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

