Great Point Partners LLC Raises Position in Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Great Point Partners LLC grew its position in Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) by 464.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,974,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,624,400 shares during the period. Tricida makes up about 1.8% of Great Point Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Great Point Partners LLC owned about 3.91% of Tricida worth $8,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Tricida by 81.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,814,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,801,000 after buying an additional 2,160,588 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tricida by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,714,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,360,000 after buying an additional 208,872 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tricida by 18.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,727,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,461,000 after purchasing an additional 267,335 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tricida by 9.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,213,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,849,000 after purchasing an additional 107,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tricida by 42.8% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,113,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 333,529 shares during the last quarter. 65.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TCDA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.65. 1,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a current ratio of 7.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.44. Tricida, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $8.19. The stock has a market cap of $234.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.23.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. On average, analysts forecast that Tricida, Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Tricida in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

