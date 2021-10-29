Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) Trading Down 0.3%

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $79.69 and last traded at $79.79. 5,841,667 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 4,273,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.01.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 12.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter valued at $223,000. Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 11.9% during the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.8% during the third quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 79,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,399,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter valued at $79,000.

