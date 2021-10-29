Short Interest in FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAAU) Declines By 94.7%

FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAAU) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 94.7% from the September 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in FTAC Athena Acquisition during the first quarter worth $20,100,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in FTAC Athena Acquisition during the first quarter worth $10,994,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $10,000,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $6,279,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $5,557,000.

Get FTAC Athena Acquisition alerts:

FTAAU traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.28. 9,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,525. FTAC Athena Acquisition has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $10.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.11.

FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Athena Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Athena Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.