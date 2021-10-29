Great Point Partners LLC Trims Position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Great Point Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 132,085 shares during the period. Sage Therapeutics accounts for approximately 3.0% of Great Point Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Great Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $14,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,824,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,097,000 after buying an additional 66,772 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,406,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,152,000 after buying an additional 49,505 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,364,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,310,000 after buying an additional 553,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,336,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,941,000 after buying an additional 79,368 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 773,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,952,000 after buying an additional 116,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Barry E. Greene acquired 23,640 shares of Sage Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,066.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 32,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,786. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SAGE traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $40.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,658. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.86. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.52 and a fifty-two week high of $98.39.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 million. Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 59.79% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.63) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.25 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAGE. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.47.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

