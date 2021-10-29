Symrise (ETR:SY1) Trading Up 0.9%

Symrise AG (ETR:SY1) was up 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €118.55 ($139.47) and last traded at €118.20 ($139.06). Approximately 379,146 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €117.15 ($137.82).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €119.05 and its 200 day moving average price is €115.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion and a PE ratio of 49.63.

Symrise Company Profile (ETR:SY1)

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.