Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Receives $7.01 Average PT from Analysts

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.01.

Several brokerages have commented on EXK. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$8.25 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target (up from $6.75) on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

EXK stock opened at $5.22 on Tuesday. Endeavour Silver has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $7.76. The company has a market cap of $889.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $47.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.15 million. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 21.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Endeavour Silver by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,697 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 19,215 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,124,801 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,258 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 28,635 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.12% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

