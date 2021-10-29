Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.40, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Shares of TECK opened at $28.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.40 and a beta of 1.27. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $12.14 and a twelve month high of $29.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.0397 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

TECK has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.28.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

