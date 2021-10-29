NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Trading Down 6.8%

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)’s share price traded down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.66 and last traded at $4.68. 67,345 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,037,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.02.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.26.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $990.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 3.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.26.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $292.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.74 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 47.57%. NexTier Oilfield Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Burns Lamphung Ngo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total value of $103,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,084. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEX. UBS Group AG grew its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 189,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 72,979 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,631,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,787,000 after acquiring an additional 177,955 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 780,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 11,607 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 207,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.