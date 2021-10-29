Brokerages Set SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) Price Target at C$31.75

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$31.75.

SSRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$32.50 price objective on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Monday, September 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of SSR Mining stock opened at C$20.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06. SSR Mining has a 12-month low of C$17.29 and a 12-month high of C$27.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$20.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.42%.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

