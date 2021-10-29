SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $14.50

SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.50 and last traded at $14.68, with a volume of 444 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.56.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SOPH shares. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.54.

SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 million. Equities analysts anticipate that SOPHiA Genetics SA will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

About SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH)

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

