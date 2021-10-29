COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Trading 6.2% Higher

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)’s share price traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.77 and last traded at $40.70. 7,312 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 404,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.31.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, COMPASS Pathways currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.63.

The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a PE ratio of -15.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.32.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). On average, research analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 270.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 320.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. 18.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS)

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

