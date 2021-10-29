Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) Shares Gap Down to $24.68

Project Angel Parent LLC (NYSE:MLNK) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.68, but opened at $23.85. Project Angel Parent shares last traded at $23.52, with a volume of 175 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MLNK shares. Citigroup began coverage on Project Angel Parent in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Project Angel Parent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Project Angel Parent from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.28.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.23.

Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $68.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.33 million. Analysts forecast that Project Angel Parent LLC will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Timothy Nguyen sold 1,180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $29,063,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Project Angel Parent Company Profile (NYSE:MLNK)

MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

