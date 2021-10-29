Storm Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) Short Interest Update

Storm Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, an increase of 625.0% from the September 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SRMLF opened at $4.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.04. Storm Resources has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $5.16.

Get Storm Resources alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Storm Resources from C$8.00 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. CIBC lowered shares of Storm Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Storm Resources from C$5.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.10.

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as development company, which engages in the exploration and acquisition of oil, natural gas, and liquids reserves. It focuses on capital investment discipline with strict adherence to production and cash flow growth. It operates in northeast British Columbia and has a focused asset base with large land positions in resource plays at Umbach.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Storm Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Storm Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.