Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Sets New 12-Month High at $195.00

Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $195.00 and last traded at $195.00, with a volume of 3921 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $193.60.

EXR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $196.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.71.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $179.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. The company had revenue of $351.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.70%.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total transaction of $633,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR)

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.