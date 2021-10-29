Imperium Group Global Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2021

Imperium Group Global Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGGF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a growth of 808.1% from the September 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of IPGGF stock opened at 1.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 1.58. Imperium Group Global has a one year low of 0.95 and a one year high of 3.25.

About Imperium Group Global

Imperium Group Global Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells home furnishing products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Stainless Steel Furnishings, Property Investment, Money Lending, and Other Game. The company produces stainless steel home furnishing products for kitchens and bathrooms.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperium Group Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperium Group Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.