First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, an increase of 590.9% from the September 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund stock opened at $4.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.13. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $4.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,312 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 132,382 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 11,541 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 233,903 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 16,093 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 12.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 177,278 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 20,149 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

