First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, an increase of 590.9% from the September 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund stock opened at $4.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.13. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $4.39.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th.
About First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.
