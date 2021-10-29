$0.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) will report $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.78. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries posted earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a positive return on equity of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 50,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $506,057.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 196.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. 51.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $8.73 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.48 and a 200-day moving average of $9.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of -2.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $13.30.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

