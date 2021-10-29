Mymetics Co. (OTCMKTS:MYMX) Short Interest Up 700.0% in October

Mymetics Co. (OTCMKTS:MYMX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MYMX opened at $0.04 on Friday. Mymetics has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.08.
Mymetics Company Profile
