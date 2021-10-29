Mymetics Co. (OTCMKTS:MYMX) Short Interest Up 700.0% in October

Mymetics Co. (OTCMKTS:MYMX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MYMX opened at $0.04 on Friday. Mymetics has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.08.

Mymetics Company Profile

Mymetics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of virosome based vaccines. The firm focuses on the research and development of next generation vaccines for infectious and life disabling diseases. Its products include HIV-1, Covid-19, RSV, Malaria, Influenza and Chikungunya.

